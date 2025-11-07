IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes: Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik Star As India Defeat Pakistan by 2 Runs

Team India defeated Pakistan once again to kick start their Hong Kong Sixes campaign on Friday. In a rain curtailed match, Dinesh Karthik-led side secured a by two runs on the DLS method. Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli gave India a strong start after being put into bat by Pakistan. Uthappa top scored with 28 runs off 11 balls, packed with two fours and three sixes. Captain Dinesh Karthik (17*) remained unbeaten as India reached 86/4 in six overs.

Pakistan had a good start in the run-chase, but rain arrived and play was stopped after the third over, as they got to 41/1. However, rain intervened and India secured a 2-run win.

Pakistan won the toss and put India into bat. Robin Uthappa rolled back the years with a breezy cameo to put India in command. Chipli played a fine supporting hand, scoring 24 of 13 deliveries. Dinesh Karthik added the finishing touches to the innings, scoring 17 in just six deliveries, with 2 boundaries and a six. India posted 86/4 in their 6 overs.

In response, Pakistan got off to a flyer themselves with a with Abhimanyu Mithun conceding 18 in his first over. India struck back with Stuart Binny who dismissed Maaz Sadaqat. Binny conceded just 7 in his over, which eventually turned out to be crucial. Abdul Samad picked 16 off Shahbaz Nadeem, poising Pakistan well at 41/1 in 3 overs.

However, rain intervened and the match did not continue further. As per DLS, India were 2 runs ahead and secured a win to add crucial points to their tally.