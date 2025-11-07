'Jay Shah Personally Took The Initiative..:' Pratika Rawal's Father Confirms Jay Shah Ensured World Cup Medal

Pratika Rawal celebrates with Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur after World Cup win. | Image Credits: X/BCCI Women

ICC Chairman Jay Shah ensured that Pratika Rawal's contributions were recognised after India won the Women's World Cup 2025. Rawal did not receive a medal during the closing ceremony having been replaced by Shafali Verma due to injury. However, the India opener belatedly received one, all thanks Jay Shah.

Pratika Rawal played a crucial role in India's World Cup win. She finished the tournament as the 4th highest run-scorer, with a century against New Zealand. However, she suffered an ankle injury that ruled her out of the knock out games. India called up Shafali Verma, who starred in the final.

ICC rules dictate players only part of the 15-man squad will be awarded medals. Pratika was replaced and hence did not receive one at the closing ceremony. As a heartfelt gesture, Smriti Mandhana had Pratika accompany her during the ceremony.

Pratika however was spotted with the medal when the squad met India prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. It was rumoured that Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur had shared their medals with her, taking turns for photographers. However, Jay Shah ensured that a 16th medal was awarded and Pratika got what she had earned.

Jay Shah comes to rescue

ICC Chairman Jay Shah intervened and ensured that Rawal got her medal. Pratika's father confirmed that a medal was received before she flew out to meet the prime minister.

"Jay Shah personally texted us and said that he had spoken to the ICC, and that we would receive the medal. Pratika received the medal before meeting Prime Minister Modi. Jay Shah took the initiative himself and personally informed Pratika," Pratika's father Pradeep Rawal told India Today.

It is a welcome gesture by the ICC chief given Pratika's contribution to India's success. While the 25-year-old did not play the knockouts, she still finished as India's second highest run-getter in the tournament.