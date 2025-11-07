 GTA 6 Release: Why Did Rockstar Games Delay Launch & What Will Be The New Dates?
GTA 6 Release: Why Did Rockstar Games Delay Launch & What Will Be The New Dates?

In a statement, the developer said the extra time will ensure GTA 6 meets its high standards. This marks the second delay for GTA 6, extending its development cycle by another six months. First revealed in December 2023 with a trailer that has since surpassed 268 million views on YouTube, the game was originally slated for a 2025 launch.

Updated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Image: Rockstar Games/X

Rockstar Games has officially moved the release date of Grand Theft Auto VI to November 19, 2026, confirming that fans will have to wait a little longer for one of the most anticipated games in history. The announcement, shared across Rockstar’s social media platforms, quickly stirred widespread discussion and disappointment among players worldwide.

GTA 6 release date delayed

In a statement, the developer said the extra time will ensure GTA 6 meets its high standards, “Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.” Rockstar added, “We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern-day Vice City.”

This marks the second delay for GTA 6, extending its development cycle by another six months. First revealed in December 2023 with a trailer that has since surpassed 268 million views on YouTube, the game was originally slated for a 2025 launch.

'Bench Did Not Hear Any Party': Lawyers, Activists, Animal Lovers Express Outrage After SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Spaces; Call It 'A Dark Day'
'Bench Did Not Hear Any Party': Lawyers, Activists, Animal Lovers Express Outrage After SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Spaces; Call It 'A Dark Day'
'SEBI Will Soon Set Up Working Group To Undertake Review Of Short Selling & Securities Lending & Borrowing': Chairman Tuhin Pandey
'SEBI Will Soon Set Up Working Group To Undertake Review Of Short Selling & Securities Lending & Borrowing': Chairman Tuhin Pandey
'Shameless': Farrhana Bhatt Faces Backlash For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment On Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19
'Shameless': Farrhana Bhatt Faces Backlash For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment On Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 5346 Vacancies At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 5346 Vacancies At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply

About GTA franchise

The GTA franchise remains one of the biggest entertainment successes in history. Grand Theft Auto V set a Guinness World Record by earning $1 billion in just three days after release. That milestone cemented Rockstar’s reputation for creating expansive, cinematic open-world experiences that blur the line between storytelling and cultural phenomenon.

According to Moneycontrol report, Rockstar did not offer specific reasons behind the latest postponement. However, industry reports suggest development challenges and tightening internal security. Last week, the studio reportedly dismissed 30 to 40 employees for allegedly leaking confidential information on a Discord server.

