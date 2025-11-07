 Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Nepal Pacer Rashid Khan Makes History Against Afghanistan; Video
The right-arm quick from Nepal became the first bowler in the tournament’s history to bag a hat-trick and also record the best bowling figures ever in the competition.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Nepal’s pacer Rashid Khan etched his name in history books after achieving a dual record against Afghanistan during their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, on Friday, November 7.

Rashid Khan creates a record against Afghanistan

The right-arm quick became the first bowler in the tournament’s history to bag a hat-trick and also record the best bowling figures ever in the competition. Khan dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Sediqullah Pacha, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai in consecutive deliveries to complete his historic hat-trick.

He also finished with figures of 4/27 in two overs, surpassing Sri Lanka’s Konganige Tharindu Hasanka Ratnayake’s previous record of 4/33 in two overs.

Afghanistan win despite Rashid Khan's hat-trick

Despite Rashid Khan bagging a hat-trick, Nepal lost to Afghanistan by 17 runs in their pursuit of 113 runs. Batting first, Afghanistan piled up 112 runs in six overs.

Opening batter Karim Janat top-scored with a blistering 10-ball 35 featuring two fours and four sixes. Farmanullah added an unbeaten 30 off nine balls with two fours and three sixes, while skipper Gulbadin Naib contributed 22 off 10 deliveries, including three sixes.

In response, Nepal managed 95-2 in their allotted six overs. Captain Sundeep Jora led the charge with an unbeaten 53 off just 14 balls, smashing one four and eight sixes. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Aadil Alam chipped in with 11 runs each, while opener Lokesh Bam scored 10.

Hong Kong sixes format

It's a six-over contest played with six players on each side. The format for the 2025 edition has been kept simple: the top three teams in each group play in a round-robin format, and the top two teams qualify for the quarterfinals.

