'..Without Any Pressure': Vinesh Phogat Resigns From Indian Railways Amid Reports Of Joining Congress For Haryana Elections 2024

Image: X

Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat has decided to resign from her railway job due to personal reasons amid speculation of her joining Congress. The wrestler shared the screenshot of her resignation on her personal account X.

She captioned the image "At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways. I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation," she stated further on X

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recently Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, sparking speculation about both wrestlers potential entry into the Congress party. The image of the meeting was shared by Congress on their social media handle. This meeting coincided with the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) finalising its list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier Phogat, declined to comment on making her entry in politics. She spoke about her focus on being an athlete and stated, "I belong to the whole country. I have nothing to do with the state elections. What matters most is addressing the suffering of our country, especially the issues facing farmers. The government should prioritize resolving these problems."