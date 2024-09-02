Vinesh Phogat To Contest Haryana Assembly Elections 2024? Congress Says 'Wrestler's Name Not Discussed In Meeting'; VIDEO

Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Monday said wrestler Vinesh Phogat's name was not discussed in the meeting held to discuss about Haryana polls at the AICC headquarters on Monday, September 2 | X

Delhi, September 2: Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Monday, after the party meeting held at AICC headquarters in Delhi to discuss the upcoming Haryana assembly polls, said that wrestler Vinesh Phogat's name was not discussed in the meeting as a probable party candidate from the poll bound state.

"You will have to ask Vinesh," said Deo when asked by a reporter if Congress would be approaching the wrestler to contest on party ticket from Haryana. "Vinesh Phogat's name was not discussed," said the senior Congress leader.

Congress CEC Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday To Finalise Names Of Candidates

The Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will be held on Tuesday (September 3) at the AICC office in Delhi to select the candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls. The meeting will be chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) and party MP Rahul Gandhi will also be present in the meeting.

The meeting will also be attended by the other members of CEC. Earlier today, a meeting was held at the AICC (All India Congress Committee) headquarters regarding the upcoming polls in Haryana.

Legislative assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 5, 2024. The polls will be held to elect 90 members of the Haryana assembly. The counting of votes and the results will be held on October 8, 2024.