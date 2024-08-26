 'My Fight Has Not Ended': Vinesh Phogat Affirms After Haryana Sarvkhap Panchayat Honours Her With Gold Medal; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'My Fight Has Not Ended': Vinesh Phogat Affirms After Haryana Sarvkhap Panchayat Honours Her With Gold Medal; Video

'My Fight Has Not Ended': Vinesh Phogat Affirms After Haryana Sarvkhap Panchayat Honours Her With Gold Medal; Video

Phogat, who hails from Haryana's Balali, faced a heartbreaking exit after being disqualified on the day of her 50-kg final match at the Paris Olympics.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Vinesh Phogat. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the 50-kg final match in the recent Paris games, was honoured with a gold medal by the Sarvkhap Panchayat here on Sunday.

Read Also
Vinesh Phogat Claims Security Of Women Wrestlers Withdrawn Ahead Of Testimony Against Brij Bhushan...
article-image

"My fight has not ended, it has rather just begun. The fight for our daughters' honour has just started. We said the same thing during our sit-in," Phogat said, addressing an event organised to felicitate her.

She was part of the agitation by wrestlers, mostly from Haryana, against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment last year.

"When I could not play in Paris, I thought I was very unfortunate but after returning to India and experiencing all the love and support here, I feel that I am very fortunate," she said.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh crisis: Protest Turns Violent In Dhaka As Students Clash With Paramilitary Personnel, 50 injured
Bangladesh crisis: Protest Turns Violent In Dhaka As Students Clash With Paramilitary Personnel, 50 injured
Slow Govt Servers Affect Ladki Bahin Yojana, Beneficiaries Upset
Slow Govt Servers Affect Ladki Bahin Yojana, Beneficiaries Upset
AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Today, Check Details
AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Today, Check Details
'India Will List Anything With Cash Flow': Netizens React To BSE SME Listing Of Yamaha Dealer With A Single Showroom In NCR
'India Will List Anything With Cash Flow': Netizens React To BSE SME Listing Of Yamaha Dealer With A Single Showroom In NCR

"Will forever be indebted for this honour" - Vinesh Phogat

Phogat said such a gesture will also encourage other women sportspersons that their communities are there to support them even in their lean phase.

"I will forever be indebted for this honour which is above any medal," she added.

Phogat, who hails from Haryana's Balali, faced a heartbreaking exit after being disqualified on the day of her 50-kg final match at the Paris Olympics. She announced her retirement a day after her disqualification. Although the wrestler appealed for a shared silver to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it was denied.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Fight Has Not Ended': Vinesh Phogat Affirms After Haryana Sarvkhap Panchayat Honours Her With...

'My Fight Has Not Ended': Vinesh Phogat Affirms After Haryana Sarvkhap Panchayat Honours Her With...

'Pichle 5 Saalon Se Kuch Nahi Seekha': Kamran Akmal Tears Apart Pakistan Team After Shocking Test...

'Pichle 5 Saalon Se Kuch Nahi Seekha': Kamran Akmal Tears Apart Pakistan Team After Shocking Test...

Video: Carlos Brathwaite Destroys Helmet In Frustration With His Bat After Controversial Dismissal...

Video: Carlos Brathwaite Destroys Helmet In Frustration With His Bat After Controversial Dismissal...

'Mera Mental Level Hila Hua Hai': Vinesh Phogat Stays Tight-Lipped About Her Wrestling Future After...

'Mera Mental Level Hila Hua Hai': Vinesh Phogat Stays Tight-Lipped About Her Wrestling Future After...

Vinesh Phogat Rings in Birthday Bash With Paris Olympic Medallist Aman Sehrawat In Jhajjar; Video

Vinesh Phogat Rings in Birthday Bash With Paris Olympic Medallist Aman Sehrawat In Jhajjar; Video