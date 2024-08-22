 Vinesh Phogat Claims Delhi Police Has Withdrawn Security Of Women Wrestlers Going To Testify Against Brij Bhushan Singh
Vinesh's claim suggests that the withdrawal of security may potentially impact the wrestlers' ability to safely appear in court and deliver their testimonies.

Thursday, August 22, 2024
Image: X

Retired Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed that the Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who were going to testify against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday.

Taking to social media, Vinesh wrote,"Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court," while tagging the Delhi Police, the Delhi Commission for Women, and the National Commission for Women

Not only Vinesh, but even fellow wrestler Sakshi Malik also shared the same tweet raising concerns about the safety of the women wrestlers.

Vinesh and Sakshi's claim suggests that the withdrawal of security may potentially impact the wrestlers' ability to safely appear in court and deliver their testimonies.

Recently after arriving from Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat had said that her fight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) would continue and hoped that "truth will prevail".

Timeline of Tussle between Indian wrestlers and Brij Bhushan Singh

The episode started last year when Vinesh along with other Indian top wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik protested against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the WFI. They had accused the then WFI chief of sexually harassing women grapplers. They were even evicted when they tried to march towards the new Parliament building.

The wrestlers then formally complained to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha about the issue following which inquiry committee was formed comprising notable figures such as Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt. Despite these actions, the WFI denied all allegations against its president and coaches.

The issue escalated so much that the Sports Ministry of India not only stepped in but also dissolve the Brij Bhushan Singh-led panel. In May 2024, a Delhi court formally framed charges against Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar. With both denying the charges, the case went to a trial. The court, in a May 10 order, found sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges of sexual harassment.

