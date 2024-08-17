Video: Bajrang Punia Spotted Standing On 'Tiranga' Poster While Receiving Vinesh Phogat In Delhi

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia landed in a hot soup after he was spotted standing on the poster of 'Tiranga' while he was receiving Vinesh Phogat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday, August 17.

Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome upon her arrival at the Delhi Airport from the Paris Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) dismissed her appeal for a silver following her disqualification from the gold medal match.

Vinesh Phogat's fellow Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were at the airport to welcome her as part of the grand reception arranged for the occasion. Amid the rousing reception for the Vinesh, Bajrang landed in a bit trouble after he was caught standing on 'Tiranga' poster.

In a video that went viral on social media, Bajrang Punia was seen standing on the bonnet of the car where where a 'Tiranga' poster was prominently displayed. Punia was managing the crowd and the media when he inadvertently stepped on the 'Tiranga' poste