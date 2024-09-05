 Wikipedia Page Claims Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Is The Only Athlete To Win Khap Panchayat Gold Medal
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWikipedia Page Claims Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Is The Only Athlete To Win Khap Panchayat Gold Medal

Wikipedia Page Claims Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Is The Only Athlete To Win Khap Panchayat Gold Medal

The Haryana-born wrestler faced the agony of being disqualified from the multi-nation event's gold medal bout of the 50 KG wrestling category.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Vinesh Phogat. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat unceremoniously missing out on a potential top prize in the Paris 2024 Olympics, she was honoured with gold on her birthday (August 25) by the Sarvkhap Panchayat. Stunningly, Phogat's Wikipedia page has claimed that the 30-year-old is the only athlete in the world to win gold from Khap Panchayats.

Read Also
Vinesh Phogat To Contest Haryana Assembly Elections 2024? Congress Says 'Wrestler's Name Not...
article-image

The Haryana-born wrestler faced the agony of being disqualified from the multi-nation event's gold medal bout of the 50 KG wrestling category. With Phogat weighing a few 100 gms above the permissible weight, the International Olympic Committee announced that she has been disqualified. Phogat had appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), but they rejected her request for a joint-silver medal.

Meanwhile, this is what the Wikipedia page claims:

Vinesh Phogat says people sentiments mean much more to her than the Olympic gold:

FPJ Shorts
Wikipedia Page Claims Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Is The Only Athlete To Win Khap Panchayat Gold Medal
Wikipedia Page Claims Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Is The Only Athlete To Win Khap Panchayat Gold Medal
VIDEO: Drunk Teacher Cuts Off Student's Braid In Madhya Pradesh; Suspended On Teachers' Day!
VIDEO: Drunk Teacher Cuts Off Student's Braid In Madhya Pradesh; Suspended On Teachers' Day!
Teacher's Day 2024: Recognising Best Educators From Greenlawns, Awami High, Bombay Cambridge, Podar International, & More Schools!
Teacher's Day 2024: Recognising Best Educators From Greenlawns, Awami High, Bombay Cambridge, Podar International, & More Schools!
Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Honoring Educators From St. Anne's, The Universal, C P Goenka Int'l, Children's Academy, & More Schools!
Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Honoring Educators From St. Anne's, The Universal, C P Goenka Int'l, Children's Academy, & More Schools!

The Haryana-born athlete was inevitably despondent after missing out on the dream, but the fans gave her a grand reception in Delhi. Phogat said:

"Unhone gold medal nahin diya toh kiya hua, hamaare apnon ne humein gold se bhi upar nawaaza hai. Toh yeh gold, yeh izzat, yeh maan-samman, hazaaron gold medal ke aagey feenke hain."

(So what if I didn't get the gold medal, our people has treated me nothing less. The respect they are giving me, it's nothing in front of any gold medal."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 LIVE: Harvinder Singh And Pooja Miss Out On Bronze After...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 LIVE: Harvinder Singh And Pooja Miss Out On Bronze After...

ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka Make 2 Changes To Their Playing XI As They Hope For Consolation Win In 3rd And...

ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka Make 2 Changes To Their Playing XI As They Hope For Consolation Win In 3rd And...

Wikipedia Page Claims Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Is The Only Athlete To Win Khap Panchayat Gold Medal

Wikipedia Page Claims Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Is The Only Athlete To Win Khap Panchayat Gold Medal

BCCI AGM To Take Place On September 29, Secretary Election Not On Agenda

BCCI AGM To Take Place On September 29, Secretary Election Not On Agenda

Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep...

Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep...