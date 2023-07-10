Wimbledon 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas Suffers Shock Defeat vs Chris Eubanks In 5-Set Thriller

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock exit from the Wimbledon 2023 after going down against Christopher Eubanks in the men's singles round of 16.

The Greek tennis star went down in a five-set thriller against the unseeded American, losing 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in just over three hours on Centre Court.

Eubanks had just two Grand Slam match wins before coming into The Championships. This is the first time he has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tennis tournament after causing the biggest upset of Wimbledon 2023 so far.

Eubanks is in the middle of a nine-match winning streak with this being his first triumph over a top-five player on tour.

Eubanks 'living a dream' at Wimbledon

“I feel like I'm living a dream right now. This is absolutely insane,” said an elated Eubanks in his on-court interview.

“When you paint all of the context… I’ve tried so much to just block everything out and focus on the next match, as cliché as it sounds, but [reaching my first major quarter-final] is surreal. I can’t believe it.”

The key to Eubanks’ victory on No. 2 Court was his ability to be clinical with his chances on return.

He did not carve out a single break point in the first three sets, but after Tsitsipas double faulted to gift him the decisive break in the ninth game of the fourth set, the American twice powered clean backhand down-the-line winners to convert break points in the decider as he wrapped a famous three-hour, four-minute triumph.

Eubanks will next face third seed Daniil Medvedev, who earlier led his fourth-round clash against Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2 when the Czech retired due to injury.