 Wimbledon 2023: Ravi Shastri, Sam Curran Enjoy Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry Clash At 'Packed Centre Court'
Ravi Shastri is currently on a break from official duties as a commentator and is making most of this time to catch up on some tennis action at The Championships in London.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri was spotted at the Wimbledon 2023 Championships on Saturday, watching the second round men's singles match between Carlos Alcaraz and Nicolas Jarry at Centre Court.

Shastri is currently on a break from official duties as a commentator and is making most of this time to catch up on some tennis action at The Championships in London.

The former all-rounder shared a couple of pictures from Centre Court where he was seen sitting alongside tennis fans.

"First Saturday packed centre court closed roof and a Grand slam winner on view. @carlitosalcarazz . Special as always @wimbledon," Shastri captioned his post.

article-image

Among other legends spotted at Centre Court on Saturday were tennis legends Billie Jean King and Sue Barker.

Footballers Leah Williams, Fran Kirby, Jill Scott and Gary Lineker also attended the match along with England cricket all-rounder Sam Curran.

The sports personalities were introduced to the fans by Clare Balding before the match.

article-image

Carlos Alcaraz keeps unbeaten record alive at Wimbledon

Top seed Alcaraz continued his perfect record at this year’s Wimbledon on Friday when he moved past Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach the third round for the second time.

The top seed defeated Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in his opening match and backed that up with a controlled display against World No. 84 Muller.

The 20-year-old is aiming to become the third-youngest player to win the Wimbledon men’s singles crown in the Open Era (since 1968). If he captures his second major title this fortnight, the 2022 US Open champion is guaranteed to remain at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

article-image

