'Amazing To Have Some Royalty': Andy Murray Salutes King Federer After Dominating Opening Victory At Wimbledon

In a Wimbledon match that was interrupted by rain, Andy Murray displayed his unwavering determination and exceptional skills to emerge victorious against Ryan Peniston. Despite the challenges posed by his wildcard opponent, Murray, a former World No. 1, managed to fend off break points and maintain his serve, securing a 3-2 lead.

As the match progressed, Murray's performance reached new heights. With precise and powerful shots from both his forehand and backhand, he strategically employed slices to lure Peniston into unfavourable positions, enabling him to exploit his opponent's vulnerabilities.

Notably, Murray's prowess at the net was a standout feature of his game. Winning all 17 points played near the net, he demonstrated remarkable agility and finesse in his volleying skills. The presence of tennis legend Roger Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion, in the Royal Box added an extra layer of excitement to the match. Murray graciously acknowledged the support he received from both the royal and tennis communities, expressing gratitude for Federer's presence and the applause he garnered for his impressive shots.

“It was amazing to have some royalty here, but also some tennis royalty as well,” said Murray of his former on-court rival Federer. “It’s amazing to have Roger here supporting the event. Last time I was on this court and he was watching was in the [London 2012] Olympics and he was sat in Stan Wawrinka’s box supporting against me, so it’s nice to see a couple of claps today after some good shots.”

Overcoming early struggles to secure dominating win

Throughout the entirety of the match, Andy Murray showcased his characteristic strength in baseline play, accompanied by remarkable agility and movement on the grass court. Despite facing early break point opportunities from Peniston, Murray held his ground and proceeded to seize six break points of his own, ultimately clinching a resounding 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 victory. With this outstanding display, Murray sets the stage for an exhilarating second-round encounter against either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem.

Recalling his experience on Centre Court, Murray openly admitted to feeling nervous at the outset of the match. However, as the game unfolded, he gradually found his stride and rhythm. Encouragingly, Murray expressed satisfaction with his overall performance, detecting positive indicators that bode well for his prospects in the upcoming stages of the tournament.

“It’s obviously amazing to be back here playing on Centre Court,” said Murray. “I was quite nervous at the beginning, coming out I wanted to play well but I started off a little bit tentatively. But once I got the break in that first set, I played some good stuff as the match went on, and there were some good signs there.”