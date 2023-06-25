'You Might Lose Him': Ravi Shastri Warns Team Management Regarding Jasprit Bumrah

In a recent interaction, Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team, expressed his concern to the selectors regarding the hasty comeback of Jasprit Bumrah, the star pace bowler who is still in the process of recovering from an injury. Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022, and despite hopes of his return, he unfortunately missed out on participating in the T20 World Cup, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, and the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Shastri cautioned that hastening Bumrah's return for the upcoming ODI World Cup later this year could have adverse consequences for both the team and the fast bowler.

"He (Bumrah) is a very important cricketer. But if you rush him for the World Cup then you might lose him for four months later on, much like Shaheen Afridi. So there's a thin line and it needs to be thought about," Shastri told The Week in an interview.

Panday to assume role of limited overs captain

Shastri also expressed his belief that Hardik Pandya is unlikely to make a return to Test cricket. Furthermore, he suggested that there is a possibility that Pandya could assume the role of captain for India's white-ball format following the conclusion of the ODI World Cup.

"Let's be clear. His body (Hardik) cannot cope with Test cricket. After the World Cup, I feel he should take over captaincy in white-ball cricket. Rohit should lead India in the World Cup, no question there," he said.

All teammates are colleagues

The former captain of the Indian cricket team also addressed the recent remarks made by Ravichandran Ashwin regarding the atmosphere within the team's dressing room.

“For me, it was always colleagues. You will have buddies who are colleagues. I mean... how many close friends do anyone have? If you go and ask anyone, they will say 4-5... in their life! I'm happy with 5 close friends in my life, I don't want more than that,” Shastri said.