40 Years On, Where Are India's 1983 World Cup Heroes Now?

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Following his playing, Sunil Gavaskar became a renowned commentator known for his excellent game analysis.
Kris Srikkanth also joined broadcasting and worked briefly as a pundit. Chairman of Selectors but not much in the limelight now.
Mohinder Amarnath presented a popular weekly cricket coaching TV programme in the late 80s/early 90s. The program went by the name of 'Cricket with Mohinder Amarnath.
Kapil Dev did Hindi commentary for a while but eventually got into business, opening up a hotel and a restaurant.
After he retired Yashpal sharma became an umpire for a time, and was also a selector for the Indian national team. The former batter passed away back in 2021.
Sandeep Patil coached both India and Kenya. He also served in different administrative positions with the BCCI. He was appointed as chief of the BCCI Selection Committee in 2012.
After cricket, Kirti Azad moved to politics and was also at one point a member of the Lok Sabha.
Roger Binny is currently the BCCI President. . He was also the head coach of the Indian U-19 team that won the 2000 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and has served as a national selector.
Madan Lal coached the Indian team and later tried out in politics and also took some acting assignments.
Syed Kirmani who was the heart of the 83 team has stayed away from the glare of the media.
Balwinder Sandhu served as the coach of Mumbai and Punjab, and worked with the National Cricket Academy. In the 1990s he played club cricket in Kenya and did some coaching ther