WATCH: India's 1983 World Cup Legends Reach New Altitudes To Celebrate 40 Years Of Triumph At 35,000 Feet!

The 1983 Cricket World Cup, which took place in England, served as a pivotal moment in the trajectory of Indian cricket. In a remarkable turn of events, the Indian team, led by the indomitable Kapil Dev, emerged as the unexpected champions by defeating the formidable West Indies. This victory not only transformed the landscape of Indian cricket but also ignited a fervour and love for the sport among the masses throughout the nation.

Kirti Azaad, a player from the 1983 World Cup winning team, provided a glimpse of the ongoing celebrations, offering a tantalising preview of the festivities celebrated on an aircraft.

Celebration as part of Adani campaign

As part of the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign by the Adani Group, the revered Indian cricketing heroes from the 1983 World Cup embarked on a journey. This campaign aims to foster unity among Indian cricket fans, urging them to rally together as one and support Team India. It serves as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of past heroes while also generating enthusiasm and support for Team India in anticipation of the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Kapil Dev, the iconic captain of the victorious 1983 squad, expressed his thoughts on this initiative.

“We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centres on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence."

Sharing similar sentiments, Roger Binny, a distinguished member of the 1983 team and the current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), voiced his thoughts, stating, “Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let’s unite as fans and inspire them to create history!"