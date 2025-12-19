FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball League Franchise Owners Hail Pickleball's Rapid Rise In India

Image: Global Sports Pickleball League/Instagram

The Global Sports Pickleball League, currently being staged at the Andheri Sports Complex, is rapidly establishing itself as a significant platform for the sport’s growth in India. With competitive action on court and strong backing off it, the league has drawn the attention of team owners who believe pickleball is poised for a major rise in the country.

Speaking exclusively with The Free Press Journal, Karishma Thakker, owner of the Nashik Ninjas; Aditya Gandhi, co-owner of the Ahmedabad Olympians; and Amrita Deora, owner of the Bengaluru Blazers, shared their experiences, insights on the sport’s future, and messages for fans.

Excerpts...

Karishma Thakker (Team Owner- Nashik Ninjas)

How would you describe your experience as franchise owner?

It's been great. I think Global Sports has given such a good platform. They're getting international players, and overall it's been energetic. And as a team owner, as a franchise owner, I'm really satisfied with whatever Global Sports is providing, and also the game has now become a movement globally, so I think it's going good so far.

Do you see strong growth potential for Pickleball in India?

It's like a community. People are coming, cheering each other, helping out and playing the sport with so much fun, and also it's an easy sport, so everyone's coming, burning calories, but also getting some leisure time to spend with their friends and family. So I think that's why it is picking up so fast.

Any words for fans supporting your team?

A huge message to all the fans is that your cheer, your every clap, counts. It's your cheer that is the heartbeat of this league and the heartbeat for the sport, so just go, guys, and support the league and support whichever franchise that you follow.

Aditya Gandhi (Co-Owner Ahmedabad Olympians)

How would you describe your experience as franchise owner?

Very positive. I see Global Sports managing the entire tournament extremely professionally. They've been pioneers in terms of organizing tournaments in India, and that shows. I'm very confident about the substance of our tournament. There are other tournaments with the kind of hype that this tournament might not have, but I think our substance is up there.

Do you see strong growth potential for Pickleball in India?

Yes, definitely. It shows if you see the number of courts coming up everywhere in all the major cities and all the non-major cities. You see them being occupied all the time. I love the fact that it's a very inclusive sport. And I think that India is going to give rise to some amazing pickleball players.

Any words for fans supporting your team?

We're always grateful for the fans. The fans make the team happen, and this time around, all the players have come with a serious intent to win, and it'll show in our efforts, if not the results only.

Amrita Deora (Team Owner- Bengaluru Blazers)

How would you describe your experience as franchise owner?

It's been amazing. I think I'm very excited about this year. I think the quality of players is even better. The quality of games will be even better, and our team is incredible, so I'm very excited to see everything that's to come this season.

Do you see strong growth potential for Pickleball in India?

I think the beautiful thing about pickleball is it's the most accessible sport in the world. Someone who has never played sports their whole life can pick up pickleball and genuinely play it, but one of my players last year said something which I think is very true, that it's a sport that's easy to be good at but very tough to be great at, so that's why you see a really amazing quality of games happening with these pro players.

Any words for fans supporting your team?

Bengaluru Blazers all the way. That's it. Just cheer us on. Blazers all the way.