40 Years Of India's 1983 World Cup: Relive Kapil Dev's 175 Against Zimbabwe That Wasn't Documented

The awe-inspiring cricketing achievement accomplished by Kapil Dev during the 1983 World Cup has become an enduring legend in Indian cricket history. Passed down from generation to generation, this remarkable innings has attained a mythical status, even in the absence of any visual evidence due to a BBC strike on that eventful day.

Every great achievement necessitates a touch of fortune, and despite its occasional flaws, Kapil's supreme innings propelled Indian One Day Cricket to unprecedented heights.

How victory over Zimbabwe propelled India

If India had faced defeat on that fateful day, their chances of making it to the semi-finals would have drastically diminished, perhaps never to recover. The early collapse, with the score at 9 for 4 and 17 for 5, seemed to foreshadow an imminent loss before the lunch break. However, the eventual triumph shattered the team's perception of impossibility, defying the prevailing signs of impending doom.

Fueled by this victory, India proceeded to convincingly defeat Australia in the subsequent match, paving the way for triumphs in the semi-final and final that would forever be ingrained in the annals of cricketing history.

Innings that dragged India from clutches of defeat

The beginning of the innings was far from promising. Having won the toss, Kapil elected to bat on a pitch that offered bounce and assistance to seamers. Zimbabwe's formidable bowlers, Peter Rawson and Kevin Curran, made the ball move unpredictably, resulting in the dismissals of Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth without them making a significant impact.

Soon after, Mohinder Amarnath also fell, leaving India in a precarious position at 9 for 3. The crisis deepened with the departure of Sandeep Patil, reducing the score to a dismal 9 for 4. At this critical moment, Kapil walked onto the field, joining Yashpal Sharma. However, their partnership was short-lived as Yashpal succumbed, leaving India teetering at a dire 17 for 5.

At 77, John Traicos managed to dismiss Binny, but Kapil remained undeterred. Ravi Shastri's subsequent dismissal at 78 for 7 raised concerns of an imminent collapse before lunch. However, India's deep batting lineup proved its resilience. Madan Lal, at number 9, provided effective support to Kapil, forging a crucial 62-run partnership.

Zimbabwe's Curran, eventually dismissed Madan Lal at 140 for 8. Nonetheless, the damage had already been done, and Curran seemed a pale shadow of his former self. Syed Kirmani, India's number 10, entered the fray and skillfully rotated the strike, allowing Kapil to continue showcasing his masterful strokeplay.

Century for the ages

In just 72 balls, Kapil achieved a century, and from that point onward, he continued to accelerate, ultimately reaching an unbeaten 175 runs off 138 deliveries. His innings was a captivating blend of classical shots and innovative strokes that left the spectators mesmerized.

Despite the disastrous start, the final score of 266 for 8 in 60 overs was a remarkable accomplishment. However, Zimbabwe, fueled by their previous upset victory, presented a formidable challenge. Although they made a decent start, the Indian medium-pacers struck at crucial moments, exposing the inexperience of Zimbabwe's developing team. Zimbabwe eventually succumbed to the mounting pressure, falling short by 31 runs as Kapil sealed the victory by catching Traicos off his own bowling.