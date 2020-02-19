Will approach Olympics as any other tournament, says Novak Djokovic

"I will approach the Olympic games like any other tournament because I see this is as the best way to be in a position to fight for one of the medals. On the other hand, I look forward to experiencing what no other tournament can bring -- the Olympic atmosphere in the village," Djokovic said.

Asked about the race between him, Nadal and Federer for the title of the greatest player of all time, which is expected to culminate in the following two years, Djokovic said that he "sees always himself at the throne".

"Federer's top performance, in his age deserves every praise. He enjoys while playing, and such talent is rarely seen in the history of the sport. At the same time, I think he still has the highest ambitions when it comes to ATP list ranking and grand slam titles, and I think that the two of us (Djokovic and Nadal) are his biggest motivation to realize his goals. The same goes for me, absolutely," Djokovic summed up.

"The two of them, our matches and our fights, this is what additionally motivates me. I have been growing up with these guys and shaped them as much as they shaped me. In duels with them over the past 15 years, I grew into this kind of a tennis player," he concluded.