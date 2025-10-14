Shocking! Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker Backstab Seth Rollins In A Major Twist On WWE RAW; Video

Image: WWE/X

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was left stunned after a shocking betrayal in the latest episode of WWE Raw in Perth, Australia. In the latest episode, his once-loyal alliance, The Vision, imploded as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned their back on their leader, ending the faction.

Rollins and his allies had just taken out CM Punk, who earlier became the No. 1 contender for Rollins’ championship. Standing tall in the ring, the champion proudly held his title aloft, only for Breakker to hit him with a brutal Spear. Reed then delivered the devastating Tsunami splash from the top rope to leave Rollins on his back.

Paul Heyman, Rollins’ trusted manager and mastermind behind The Vision, initially looked stunned but within seconds, he raised the hands of Breakker and Reed in celebration, making it clear he had chosen his new proteges over the man he once called “the future.”

Why did Bron Brekker and Bronson Reed turn on Seth Rollins?

Wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp reported that Rollins may be nursing an injury, as he was seen wearing a sling throughout the Crown Jewel weekend in Australia. This sparked speculation that his health, particularly knee issues from a July match against LA Knight, may have played a role in his ousting from the group.

CM Punk set to be the new challenger for Seth Rollins' title

Rollins has been holding onto the championship since cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam to defeat CM Punk and capture his second World Heavyweight Championship. He recently scored a victory over Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.

However, CM Punk’s rise to No.1 contender only adds to the pressure. Earlier in the night, Punk overcame LA Knight and Jey Uso in a hard-hitting Triple Threat, securing his shot at Rollins’ title. Yet after Breakker and Reed’s violent betrayal, the question lingers: Will Punk even be the one to dethrone Rollins, or will the champion fall to his former allies before the match can happen?

What’s next for Seth Rollins?

The Vision was formed at WrestleMania 41 when Heyman shockingly aligned with Rollins, betraying his previous allies, Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Breakker joined soon after, followed by Reed in May. For months, they dominated WWE until October 14, 2025, when loyalty shattered. For Seth Rollins, the future is now uncertain. Injured or not, his enemies are multiplying. And after The Vision’s destruction, the champion stands alone in a ring.