 WWE RAW: CM Punk Knocks Jey Uso's Grill Out Of His Mouth After Hitting GTS, Steals It Later; Video
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star CM Punk knocked the grill out of Jey Uso's mouth when he struck his signature move of Go to Sleep during the No.1 Contender's triple threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. Punk also hilariously stole the grill as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
CM Punk covers Jey Uso. | (Credits: X)

article-image

Jey Uso landed the splash on LA Knight but it ended on a two count. He later lands outside the ring and aims to take Punk out with a BFT. Knight went on to cover Punk for a three count by Uso pulls him out and attempted to land a splash on Punk. However, Punk brought his knees into play and moments later hit the GTS to pick up the win.

Watch the below video of Punk stealing the grill:

The Chicago-born wrestler is now the No.1 Contender for the world title. It is yet to be determined when or where Punk will face Rollins; however, the former will be eager for revenge after becoming the victim of a Money in The Bank cash-in at Summer Slam 2025. Following the Triple Threat match, Bron Breakker struck Rollins with a massive spear after taking out Punk. Bronson Reed then went to the top turn buckle and hit him with the Tsunami.

WWE RAW: CM Punk Knocks Jey Uso's Grill Out Of His Mouth After Hitting GTS, Steals It Later; Video
WWE Intercontinental Championship: “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio def. Penta

Rhea Ripley def. Kairi Sane

Bronson Reed def. Jimmy Uso

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria def. Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match: CM Punk def. Jey Uso and LA Knight

