Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic wins; pays tribute to bushfire casualties, Kobe Bryant

Novak Djokovic battled through a five-set thriller with Dominic Thiem to maintain his dominance at the Australian Open finals on Sunday, claiming a record eighth title and returning to world number one in the process.

However, after the win, Djokovic paid heartfelt tribute to Australian bushfire casualties and mentor Kobe Bryant who passed away in a recent helicopter crash.

"2020 started with devastating things, bushfires here in Australia, conflicts in some parts of the world and people are dying everyday," he said after the match.

"And obviously one person that I considered very close in my life, who was also a mentor to me - Kobe Bryant passed away as well with his daughter," added the 32-year-old.