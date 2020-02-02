Australian Open Men's Singles: Who has the most Grand Slams?

Tennis, in its current form has seen many greats rubbing shoulders with each other. With the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic who have been dominating the game for quite some time now, Austrian Dominic Thiem could not find his way into the history books after he was defeated by Djokovic in the Australian Open finals on Sunday.

Had Thiem won, the Australian Open would have had a winner who is not in the top 3 of Men's Singles after five long seasons. The last time it happened was in 2014 when Stan Wawrinka defeated Nadal to lift the trophy.

Let us have a look at all the Australian Open winners since 2010:

2010: Roger Federer

2011: Novak Djokovic

2012: Novak Djokovic

2013: Novak Djokovic

2014: Stan Wawrinka

2015: Novak Djokovic

2016: Novak Djokovic

2017: Roger Federer

2018: Roger Federer

2019: Novak Djokovic

With the stat round-up, Djokovic has the most Australian Open titles since 2010 with 6, while Roger Federer has 3 and Wawrinka has only 1.

However, Federer has a total tally of 9 Australian Open titles while Djokovic sits at 8 after handing Dominic Thiem a heartbreaking defeat in Australian Open 2020 finals.