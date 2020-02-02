No time for Thiem: Novak Djokovic sees off Dominic Thiem to lift eighth Australian Open

A little more than six months after saving a pair of championship points against Federer en route to winning a five-set Wimbledon final, Djokovic again showed that he can't ever be counted out.

This victory improved Djokovic's combined record in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park to 16-0 and means he will return to No. 1 in the rankings, replacing Nadal in that spot.

No other man in the history of tennis has won this hard-court tournament more than six times.

It did not come easily this time for Djokovic, a 32-year-old from Serbia. He lost six games in a row in one stretch to Thiem, who plays a similar game and eliminated Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic adds to his collection, the silver Australian Open trophy he already had won in 2008, 2011-13, 2015-16 and 2019.

He adds that haul to his five titles from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and one from the French Open.