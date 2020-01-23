Summer Olympics 2020: Everything you need to know about the multi-sport event in Tokyo

The Olympic Games is an international multi-sport event featuring summer and winter sports competitions in which many athletes from various nations come together to attain glory. The Olympic Games are held every four years, with the Summer and Winter Games alternating by occurring every four years but two years apart.
In this article, you will find everything you want to know about the Summer Olympics 2020.
When and Where will the Summer Olympics 2020 take place?
The international multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on 22 July.
This will be the second time that Tokyo has hosted the Summer Olympic Games, the first being in 1964, making it the first city in Asia to host the summer Games twice.
According to Los Angeles Times, Tokyo is looking to many of its pre-existing facilities to stage the summer’s events. The city has been renovating stadiums and rebuilding where they can: of 43 venues, 25 were already standing, while eight are new and 10 more temporary.
What sports will be in the Summer Olympics 2020?
The 2020 Summer Olympics will see 33 different sports in play accross 339 events. Basketball/softball, skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate are the five new sports which are included in the Olympic games.
Here is the full list of sports:
Aquatics, Archery, Athletics,
Badminton, Baseball/softball, Basketball, Boxing,
Canoeing, Cycling,
Equestrian, Fencing, Football,
Golf, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate,
Pentathlon, Rowing, Rugby,
Sailing, Shooting, Skateboarding, Sport climbing, Surfing,
Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon,
Volleyball, Weightlifting and Wrestling
Venue and Prices of the Olympic Games 2020:
The venue plan for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 consists predominantly of two thematic and operational zones, the "Heritage Zone" and the "Tokyo Bay Zone".
With many events which will take place during the games, including the opening and closing ceremony, let us take a look at the prices of the most popular events:
How to get to the Olympic Games from India?
Tokyo is the capital city of Japan. It is not hard for sports enthusiasts who are trying to head to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics, although a visa is required to reach Japan. One could easily book a flight to Tokyo, direct or multi-stop depending on the location in India. Most metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Delhi have direct flights to Tokyo, hence one would be required to travel to such cities. Air India, Vistara are Indian airlines which are easily available.
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific, Air China, Bangkok Airways are some suitable international flights which go to Japan.
The average direct flight duration is 8 hours, more or less. However, the duration may vary according to the stops. Tokyo's timezone is 3.5 hours ahead of India.
It is advisable to book your flights in advance to avoid price hike at the time of Summer Olympics 2020.
India at the Summer Olympics 2020
Indian athletes have played an active role in the Olympic Games having appeared in every edition of the Summer Olympics since 1920, although they made their official debut at the 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Let us see the list of some of the Indian athletes who have bagged a spot so far in various sports for Summer Olympics 2020.
Archery:
After an enthralling performance at the Archery World Championships 2019, the trio comprising Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Praveen Jadhav earned themselves a place in Tokyo Olympics.
Deepika Kumari sealed the Olympic quota place in women’s recurve individual category.
Wrestling:
Vinesh Phogat became the first India's female wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
India’s ace wrestler Bajrang Punia became the second wrestler to bag himself a berth in 2020 Olympics.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya also clinched a berth at the Olympics.
20-year-old Deepak Punia was the last Indian wrestler to bag himself a spot in the Olympics.
Athletics:
20km race walking: National record holder Kolothum Thodi Irfan became the first Indian from athletics to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.
4x400m mixed team relay: The Indian team comprising Muhammed Anas, Vismaya, Krishna Mathew and Noah Nirmal secured themselves a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
3000m Steeplechase: India’s Avinash Sable clocked in a national record timing of 8:21:37 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships 2019 which secured him a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Shooting:
10 M Air Rifle (Women’s): Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela became the first and second Indian shooters to secure their spots at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
10 M Air Pistol (Men’s): Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma sealed their place at the 2020 Olympics.
10 M Air Rifle (Men’s): 17-year-old Divyansh Singh Panwar and Indian shooter Deepak Kumar are the contenders for the 10 M Air Rifle event.
50 M Rifle (Men’s): Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar earned their quotas at 2020 Summer Olympics.
Skeet (Men’s): Indian shooters Angad Veer Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan earned Olympics Tokyo 2020 quotas.
25 m Pistol (Women’s): Rahi Sarnobat and Chinki Yadav booked themselves an Olympic berth for India.
10 M Air Pistol (Women’s): Teenage sensation Manu Bhaker qualified for the Olympics alongside Yashaswini Singh Deswal.
50 M Rifle (Women’s): Tejaswini Sawant secured shooting quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Hockey:
Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams secured their berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with respective victories at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019.
Indian men’s hockey team is ranked 5th in the world. Whereas the women’s team ranked 9th in the world and will be making back-to-back appearances at the Olympics.
Where to watch the Summer Olympics 2020 ?
Sony Pictures Networks has acquired the rights across all media platforms in India and the Subcontinent, except Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It will provide coverage and feature highights across its multiple platforms.
