Summer Olympics 2020: Everything you need to know about the multi-sport event in Tokyo

The Olympic Games is an international multi-sport event featuring summer and winter sports competitions in which many athletes from various nations come together to attain glory. The Olympic Games are held every four years, with the Summer and Winter Games alternating by occurring every four years but two years apart.

In this article, you will find everything you want to know about the Summer Olympics 2020.

When and Where will the Summer Olympics 2020 take place?

The international multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on 22 July.

This will be the second time that Tokyo has hosted the Summer Olympic Games, the first being in 1964, making it the first city in Asia to host the summer Games twice.

According to Los Angeles Times, Tokyo is looking to many of its pre-existing facilities to stage the summer’s events. The city has been renovating stadiums and rebuilding where they can: of 43 venues, 25 were already standing, while eight are new and 10 more temporary.

What sports will be in the Summer Olympics 2020?

The 2020 Summer Olympics will see 33 different sports in play accross 339 events. Basketball/softball, skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate are the five new sports which are included in the Olympic games.

Here is the full list of sports:

Aquatics, Archery, Athletics,

Badminton, Baseball/softball, Basketball, Boxing,

Canoeing, Cycling,

Equestrian, Fencing, Football,

Golf, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate,

Pentathlon, Rowing, Rugby,

Sailing, Shooting, Skateboarding, Sport climbing, Surfing,

Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon,

Volleyball, Weightlifting and Wrestling