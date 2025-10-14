'Looks Like Welding Glasses': Ramiz Raja Roasts Noman Ali Over Sunglasses After Dig At Babar Azam; Video

Image: X

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja found himself in the center of controversy yet again following his remark on Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali live on-air during Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, October 13. The moment occurred when Noman was marking his run-up for the 25th over. Just as the camera shifted to show the crowd, Ramiz commented the spinner’s eyewear.

Raja can be heard saying on commentary, "He's wearing a fancy pair of glasses, Noman Ali. Looks like welding glasses,". The latest comment comes after the former Pakistan captain faced backlash for a controversial comment about Babar Azam.

On Day 1 of the opening Test, Babar was given not out by the on-field umpire, prompting South Africa to opt for a review. As the process went on, Raja was heard saying, "Haan haan yeh ab drama karega. (If this is turned into out, he will create drama)."

Noman Ali puts South Africa on backfoot

Pakistan posted 378 runs in the first innings, owing to half-centuries by Imam-ul-Haq, skipper Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha. Babar was dismissed after scoring 23 runs off 48 balls with the help of four boundaries.

For the Proteas, Senuran Muthusamy returned with six wickets. The left-arm spinner took three wickets in an over, on his way to a career-best figures of 6 for 117, as Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 16 runs

At stumps on Day 2, South Africa reached the score of 216/6 with Muthusamy unbeaten on 6. The Proteas suffered a cluster collapse in the dying few minutes of the day, losing three wickets for eight runs.

Noman was the wrecker-in-chief as he returned with four wickets, dismissing Aiden Markram (20), Wiaan Mulder (17), Tristan Stubbs (8) and Kyle Verreynne (2).