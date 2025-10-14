Historic! Brothers Giannis, Thanasis & Alex Antetokounmpo To Play Together At Milwaukee Bucks For NBA 2025-26 Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo/ Instagram

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to make history in the upcoming 2025–26 NBA season. For the first time ever, three brothers, Giannis, Thanasis, and Alex Antetokounmpo, will play on the same NBA team. On Monday, the Bucks signed Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way deal, officially adding him to the roster alongside his brothers. Thanasis recently re-signed on a standard contract, and Giannis continues to lead the team as one of basketball’s biggest stars and a two-time MVP.

Alex, the youngest of the three, has played overseas in Lithuania, Montenegro, and Greece. He also spent time in the NBA G League, where he averaged 5.0 points and 2.6 rebounds over 65 games. The 6-foot-8 forward, played parts of 2024 and 2025 for teams in Europe.

He was not a member of the Greek national team that won a bronze medal in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament, but Giannis, Thanasis and Kosta Antetokounmpo did represent Greece this past summer. Now, he will have a chance to prove himself in the NBA while making history with his family.

Milwaukee looks to continue Antetokounmpo legacy

To make space for Alex, the Bucks waived guard Jamaree Bouyea. The move is more than just a basketball decision it also shows the team’s commitment to the Antetokounmpo family, especially Giannis, as they work to keep him happy and focused on a long-term future with Milwaukee.

What's next for milwaukee Bucks?

The Bucks will enter the new season with a mix of fresh talent and familiar faces. Veteran newcomers Myles Turner and Cole Anthony are expected to take on key roles, while young prospects Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. look to establish themselves. However, all eyes will be on the historic trio of brothers wearing the same jersey.