WI vs IND: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's India Debut In 1st Test, Shubman Gill To Bat At No. 3

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his international debut in the first Test against West Indies and will open the innings with him.

Opener Shubman Gill will drop down to No. 3 due to Jaiswal's promotion. Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be following Gill in the batting order at No. 4 and 5 respectively.

"For many years, we were in need of a left-handed opener, and now we have that so let's hope he performs well and makes that spot his own," Rohit told a journalist in Dominica.

The doubt remains over the wicketkeeper's slot with Ishan Kishan likely to be preferred over KS Bharat, who has been terrific behind the stumps in whatever chances he's got but his batting form remains a concern.

Rohit also confirmed that India will play two spinners in the playing XI which means that both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will get to play together again.

The pace unit will comprise of Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj for sure will the third seamer likely to be Jaydev Unadkat instead of the uncapped Mukesh Kumar.

India Predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj.