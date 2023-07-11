 WI vs IND: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's India Debut In 1st Test, Shubman Gill To Bat At No. 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWI vs IND: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's India Debut In 1st Test, Shubman Gill To Bat At No. 3

WI vs IND: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's India Debut In 1st Test, Shubman Gill To Bat At No. 3

The doubt remains over the wicketkeeper's slot in the Indian XI with Ishan Kishan likely to be preferred over KS Bharat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his international debut in the first Test against West Indies and will open the innings with him.

Opener Shubman Gill will drop down to No. 3 due to Jaiswal's promotion. Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be following Gill in the batting order at No. 4 and 5 respectively.

"For many years, we were in need of a left-handed opener, and now we have that so let's hope he performs well and makes that spot his own," Rohit told a journalist in Dominica.

Read Also
‘Main Abhi Bhi Young Hoon’: Ajinkya Rahane’s Answer Leaves Rohit Sharma In Splits As India...
article-image

The doubt remains over the wicketkeeper's slot with Ishan Kishan likely to be preferred over KS Bharat, who has been terrific behind the stumps in whatever chances he's got but his batting form remains a concern.

Rohit also confirmed that India will play two spinners in the playing XI which means that both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will get to play together again.

The pace unit will comprise of Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj for sure will the third seamer likely to be Jaydev Unadkat instead of the uncapped Mukesh Kumar.

India Predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj.

Read Also
WATCH: Virat Kohli Leads Team India's 'Colourful Fielding Drill' In Dominica
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Wimbledon 2023: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Crashes Out After QF Defeat Against Elina Svitolina

Wimbledon 2023: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Crashes Out After QF Defeat Against Elina Svitolina

WI vs IND: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's India Debut In 1st Test, Shubman Gill To Bat At...

WI vs IND: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's India Debut In 1st Test, Shubman Gill To Bat At...

F1: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To Formula One, Replaces Nyck de Vries At AlphaTauri For Rest of 2023

F1: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To Formula One, Replaces Nyck de Vries At AlphaTauri For Rest of 2023

'Brij Bhushan Is A Gunda': DCW Head Demands Jail For WFI Chief For Misbehaving, Breaking Mic Of TV...

'Brij Bhushan Is A Gunda': DCW Head Demands Jail For WFI Chief For Misbehaving, Breaking Mic Of TV...

'Deepak Chahar Is Like A Drug, Won't See Him Mature In My Lifetime': MS Dhoni Trolls CSK Pacer

'Deepak Chahar Is Like A Drug, Won't See Him Mature In My Lifetime': MS Dhoni Trolls CSK Pacer