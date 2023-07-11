‘Main Abhi Bhi Young Hoon’: Ajinkya Rahane’s Answer Leaves Rohit Sharma In Splits As India Captain Turns ‘Reporter’ (WATCH)

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were seen having fun during a practice session ahead of the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica on July 12th. With Rohit turning 'reporter' for a change, the answer from Ajinkya Rahane to a question left the skipper in splits.

Read Also West Indies Stars Who Can Rattle Team India In The Upcoming 2-Test Series

In a video uploaded by the BCCI's official Twitter handle, Rahane, recently re-instated as the vice-captain of the Test side, was asked how he sees the upcoming World Test Championship cycle, considering he is 35. Rahane hilariously remarked, 'Main abhi bhi young hoon' (I'm still young).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The next question asked by Rohit Sharma was what will be his message to the youngsters ahead of playing in the West Indies. The right-hander responded that patience will be crucial, especially for batters.

Ajinkya Rahane reckons he has plenty of cricket left in him:

The veteran batter revealed that he has worked a lot on his fitness in the last year and is taking one day at a time instead of far into the future.

"I'm still young and there's a lot of cricket left in me. In the last one year or so, I've worked a lot on my fitness. There were a few points in my batting that I've worked on. I'm enjoying my cricket a lot, enjoying my batting. I'm not thinking too much into the future. Every game is important, personally and also from the team point of view. I'm focusing on just that," he said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Ajinkya Rahane glad to return as vice-captain:

The Mahrashtra-born batter offered his praise to Rohit as captain, stating that freedom to players is a massive sign of a good leader.

"Playing under Rohit is great. He gives freedom to the players, and then backs them. They're signs of a great captain. I'm feeling good. We share a great equation. I'm used to this role [as vice-captain]. I did the job for almost five years, but I'm really happy to be back in the team. Really happy to be back as vice-captain."

While India are still a strong side, the West Indies are formidable at home and cannot be taken lightly.