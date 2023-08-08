WI vs IND, 3rd T20I: Will Weather Play Spoilsport In India's Bid To Keep Series Alive?

Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell out for the toss. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India face a must-win situation in the 3rd T20I against the West Indies on Tuesday (August 8th) at Providence in Guyana after losing back-to-back matches in the five-game series. However, the tourists' task could get trickier as rain threatens to play spoilsport in their bid to stay in the series.

According to Accuweather, there is an expectation of significant cloud cover throughout the day and some shower is expected early in the day. While the temperature during the daytime is likely to be at a high of 32 degrees, the same is expected to be at a low of 25 as the day proceeds. It remains to be seen whether the climatic conditions will impact the game significantly.

With the 2nd T20I in Guyana producing a spin-friendly wicket, the pitch is likely to be the same for the 3rd match. India managed 152 after batting first in the 2nd T20I, but failed to defend as the hosts crossed the finish line with 2 wickets to spare despite a batting collapse.

Hardik Pandya opens up on India's defeat in the 2nd T20I:

Following the narrow two-wicket loss, Pandya felt Pooran took the game away from them and observed how well he batted after the West Indies slid to 2-2. He stated:

"That was not a pleasing batting performance by us. The wickets were falling and the track was on the slower side. We were not good enough to get to 160+. The way Pooran has been batting makes it difficult to rotate spinners. Doesn't matter if someone takes the ball away or into him. The way he batted from two for two, it was incredible."

It is also the first time that India have lost two consecutive T20Is to the West Indies.