What Is Sports Hernia That Suryakumar Yadav Has Been Diagnosed With?

Suryakumar Yadav | Credits: Twitter

Team India's flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav will miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan as he is set to fly abroad for his surgery to hernia on left ankle. The 32-year-old will return to action for IPL 2024 but he is likely to miss few matches for Mumbai Indians at the start of the season.

Suryakumar suffered an injury to his ankle after twisting it while fielding during the 3rd and final T20I of the series against South Africa at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. He lost his balance while throwing the ball after stopping the shot from Reeza Hendricks.

The Mumbai cricketer was spotted wearing Pneumatic Walker Boot and a stick while holidaying in London. The video went viral on social media.

As per the report by Times of India, Suryakumar Yadav was diagnosed with sports hernia and currently undergoing rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The report also added that SKY will fly to Munich in Germany for further treatment and surgery to his ankle.

"SKY was recently diagnosed with sports hernia. He is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. In two-three days, he will fly for Munich, Germany, to get operated for it. It means that he certainly won’t be playing for Mumbai this season in the Ranji Trophy and is likely to miss the initial games for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL," a source close to BCCI said.

What is Sports Hernia?

Sports Hernia is strain or tear that often occurs on muscle, ligament or tendon in the groin area or abdomen If often happens when the deep layer of lower abdomen or tendons that attach muscles to pelvis weakens or tear.

Despite its name, it not true that Sports Hernia is hernia. Forceful repetitive movements like jumping, twisting, kicking and slicing that cause a tear on the muscle, contributing to sports hernia. The tendons that are attached to oblique muscles to the public bone are very vulnerable.

In case of sports hernia, the tendons that attach the thigh muscles to the public bone are also stretched or torn if it is caused by repetitive or explosive motions. Sports Hernia are often caused to players who are playing football, hockey, soccer, and rugby.

KL Rahul experienced Sports Hernia

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul also suffered from sports hernia in 2022, which ruled him out of action for few months following the IPL.

Just like Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul flew to Germany for surgery on the recommendation of BCCI. The 31-year-old had an injury to his right groin, forcing to opt out of home T20I series against South Africa in June 2022.

Over the years, KL Rahul had abdominal related to fitness issues, including groin strains and hamstring injuries while playing.