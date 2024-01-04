 Suryakumar Yadav In Line To Win ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of Year Award For 2nd Consecutive Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSuryakumar Yadav In Line To Win ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of Year Award For 2nd Consecutive Time

Suryakumar Yadav In Line To Win ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of Year Award For 2nd Consecutive Time

India's T20I star Suryakumar Yadav remains in line to claim the ICC Men's T20I player of the award for the 2nd consecutive time

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Suraykumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

No.1 ranked ICC T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is in contention to claim the award for the Men's T20I cricketer for the second consecutive year as the apex body of the sport announced the nominees for the same. Sikandar Raza, Mark Chapman and Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani are the three other nominees for the coveted award.

Having made his debut in 2021, Suryakumar Yadav has arguably been the most consistent T20I batter. The Mumbai-born batter is the 3rd highest run-getter in the format in 2023, smashing 733 runs in 18 matches at 48.56 while keeping a strike rate of 155.95 with 2 centuries. His overall T20I career boasts of 2141 runs in 60 T20Is, striking over 170 with 4 centuries.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza tied the record with Suryakumar Yadav for bagging the most Player of the Match awards with 14. Raza had a productive year with the bat, smashing 515 runs in 12 T20Is at 51.50. He also took 17 wickets at 14.88. New Zealand's Chapman also shone in T20I cricket, hammering 576 runs in 21 matches, including a century against Pakistan. Alpesh Ramjani, the left-arm spinner from Uganda, topped the wicket-taking list in 2023 with 55 scalps in 30 matches, averaging a stunning 8.98.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Algerian Footballer Youcef Atal fined, Given 8-month Suspended Jail Sentence For Israel-Hamas...

Algerian Footballer Youcef Atal fined, Given 8-month Suspended Jail Sentence For Israel-Hamas...

Caught-Behind Won't Be Checked During Stumping Review As ICC Modifies Rules

Caught-Behind Won't Be Checked During Stumping Review As ICC Modifies Rules

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York

Suryakumar Yadav In Line To Win ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of Year Award For 2nd Consecutive Time

Suryakumar Yadav In Line To Win ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of Year Award For 2nd Consecutive Time

Dhananjaya de Silva Replaces Dimuth Karunaratne As Sri Lanka's Test Captain

Dhananjaya de Silva Replaces Dimuth Karunaratne As Sri Lanka's Test Captain