KL Rahul Enjoys His Time In Cape Town After Test Series Draw vs SA; See Pics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 07, 2024
KL Rahul and his teammate Shardul Thakur were enjoying their break after India's two-match series draw against South Africa in Cape Town
Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul
KL Rahul was also escorted by Shreyas Iyer during his time off the field in Cape Town
Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul
KL Rahul is looking for a good view through Tower Viewer at he most south-western point of the African continent
Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul
KL Rahul also shared a video of Penguins in the background at the South African continent in Cape Town
Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul
KL Rahul's candid pose with Palm tree at West Cape Town
Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul
KL Rahul is enjoying sea-side view with his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty at West Cape Town
Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul
KL Rahul was one of the top batters in the Test series opener against South Africa as he scored 101 off 137 balls in the first innings
Credits: Twitter
KL Rahul is currently on break and will return to action for the five-match Test series against England, starting on January 25
Credits: Twitter
