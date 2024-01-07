KL Rahul Enjoys His Time In Cape Town After Test Series Draw vs SA; See Pics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 07, 2024

KL Rahul and his teammate Shardul Thakur were enjoying their break after India's two-match series draw against South Africa in Cape Town

Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul

KL Rahul was also escorted by Shreyas Iyer during his time off the field in Cape Town

Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul

KL Rahul is looking for a good view through Tower Viewer at he most south-western point of the African continent

Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul

KL Rahul also shared a video of Penguins in the background at the South African continent in Cape Town

Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul

KL Rahul's candid pose with Palm tree at West Cape Town

Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul

KL Rahul is enjoying sea-side view with his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty at West Cape Town

Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul

KL Rahul was one of the top batters in the Test series opener against South Africa as he scored 101 off 137 balls in the first innings

Credits: Twitter

KL Rahul is currently on break and will return to action for the five-match Test series against England, starting on January 25

Credits: Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Team India Players Honour Dean Elgar After Historic Win In Cape Town
Find out More