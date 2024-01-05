SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Team India Players Honour Dean Elgar After Historic Win In Cape Town

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | January 05, 2024
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma walk up to Dean Elgar to congratulate him. Contrary to expectations, Elgar could not finish off his career as he wanted to.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma presents Dean Elgar with a jersey signed by all Team India players.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Dean Elgar share a joke after the 2nd Test at Newlands in Cape Town. Kohli also presented Elgar his own jersey.
(Credits: Twitter)
With the series drawn, the Freedom Trophy was shared between the two sides. However, India are yet to win a series in South Africa. The match in Cape Town proved to be the shortest in Test cricket history.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mohammed Siraj was the chief destroyer with the ball in the 1st innings, taking 6 wickets to bowl South Africa out for 55. It was the lowest Test score by any team against India. He added 1 more to his tally in the 2nd innings to earn the Player of the Match award.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma stayed until the end in the 4th innings of the Test to take Team India to victory. After a forgettable 1st Test, the Indian captain scored 39 and 16* in the 2nd.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah played a vital role in the 2nd innings of the Test. Bumrah took 6 wickets to keep South Africa's lead to gettable 79.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli was Team India's best batter of the series. The former Indian captain mustered 172 runs in 4 innings at 43 alongside a strike rate of 79.62.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!