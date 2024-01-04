India Outclass South Africa Inside 2 Days in Cape Town To Complete Shortest Test Match In 146 Years

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 04, 2024

The second Test between South Africa and India in Cape Town made it to history book of records as the match finished in 106.2 overs overs across two days, with visitors winning by7 wickets

Credits: Twitter

The previous record of shortest Test match was between Australia and South Africa as the finished in 109.2 overs. Bill Woodfull's Aussies won the match by 72 runs at MCG in 1935

Credits: Twitter

The Bridgetown Test between West Indies and England in 1935 finished in 112 overs across two days, with the visitors winning the match by four wickets

Credits: Twitter

The Test match between England and Australia was ended in two days and 196 overs, with the visitors winning the match by an innings and 21 overs at Old Trafford in 1888

Credits: Twitter

The second Test of the same series between England and Australia finished in 197 overs across two days but the hosts again lost the match by 61 runs

Credits: Google/CricInfo

South Africa and England 2nd Test in Cape Town finished in 198 overs across two days, with the latter team winning the match by an innings and 202 runs

Credits: Google/CricInfo

The Oval Test between England and South Africa in 1912 ended in 135.2 overs, with the hosts achieving the mere target of 13 runs in 4.3 overs on Day 2

Credits: Twitter

The D/N Test match between India vs England in Ahmedabad played only 140.2 overs across two days, with the hosts winning the match by 10 wickets

Credits: Twitter

The Gabba Test between Australia and South Africa ended in 144.2 overs, with Pat Cummins-led side winning the match by 6 wickets

Credits: Twitter