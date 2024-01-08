Mohammed Shami To Miss At Least 2 Tests Against England, Suryakumar Yadav To Undergo Surgery For Hernia: Report

Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami is expected to miss at least the first 2 Tests of the upcoming series against England due to his ankle injury. Moreover, No.1 ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the entire domestic season and will reportedly undergo surgery for his hernia.

Shami failed to clear the fitness test to feature in the two-Test series against the Proteas, thereby ruling him out. Suryakumar, meanwhile, also sustained the injury during the T20I leg of the South African tour, but is expected to be fit in time for IPL 2024, which likely starts on March 22nd."

A source quoted by The Indian Express stated that Shami is yet to start to bowl and will go to NCA to prove his fitness.

"Shami hasn’t even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England. Whereas in Yadav’s case he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully he will be fit during the IPL"

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to India's T20I squad to face Afghanistan:

In another big development, star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have returned to India's T20I line-up for the three-match series against Afghanistan, starting on January 11th.

India's T20I squad to face Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.