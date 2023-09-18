 'We Want To Create New Memories For Our Fans': Virat Kohli Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023
Virat Kohli said the Indian team wants to create new memories for its fans in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in October-November.

Updated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image

It's been 12 long years since India last won the ICC World Cup 2023. This year the Men in Blue will once again fight for the title in their own backyard when the showpiece event starts in India from October 5.

India are one of the favourites to lift the trophy once again but the task will be easier said than done as they have to deal with some tough opponents like England, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma & Co. as they look to end the 10-year title drought in ICC tournaments. India will be gunning for its third ODI World Cup title after winning the 1983 and 2011 editions.

article-image

'We're ready to give it our all'

Meanwhile Virat Kohli, one of the central figures in the Indian team and the only player from the triumphant 2011 campaign, spoke about the upcoming tournament and said that they will be looking to bring the cup back home for the fans.

"The passion and unwavering support of our fans is what fuels our determination to win the World Cup.

"The memories of past World Cup victories, especially the iconic 2011 win, are etched in our hearts, and we want to create new memories for our fans.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible campaign which perfectly captures the emotions of our fans, and we're ready to give it our all to make their dreams come true," Kohli told Star Sports.

article-image
article-image

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also echoed the same sentiments.

"As a cricketer, there's nothing more motivating than knowing that millions of fans are standing behind you, cheering for your success.

"This campaign reflects the deep passion and obsession of our fans to see Team India win. It’s a journey we're embarking on together with the entire nation, and we're determined to make our fans proud with our performances on the field," Jadeja said.

article-image

Bangladesh Pacer Tanzim Sakib Under Fire Over Misogynist FB Post After Dream Debut vs India In Asia...

SLC Gives ₹13 Lakh To Sri Lanka's 'Legendary Cheerleader' Percy Abeysekera For His Wellbeing

'He Sacrificed His International Runs For Team’s Trophies': Gautam Gambhir's Big Claim On MS Dhoni

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer To Travel With England Squad As Reserve Player

