West Indies Legend Viv Richards Backs India To Win ICC World Cup 2023: 'I Have A Lot Of Sentimental Reasons'

West Indies legend Viv Richards has backed Team India to win the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in November.

India have twice lifted the ODI World Cup in 1983 and 2011 under Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, respectively, but haven't won an ICC trophy in 10 years, since their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

But Richards still fancies India to clinch the trophy as they will be playing in their own backyard in front of home fans.

Richards's 'deep affiliation with India'

"I fancy India, I have got a deep affiliation with India, that particular country in itself. I made my debut in India and I have a lot of sentimental reasons about that part of the world.

"So I will back India to do well, they have massive support you can never forget that when you have massive support it can be seriously encouraging," Sir Richards told ICC.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

World Cup venues

The venues other than Ahmedabad and Chennai are Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. While Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.

World Cup teams & format

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots were decided by the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands grabbed the two final spots in the tournament.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.