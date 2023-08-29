'He Is My Man': Sir Viv Richards Reveals His Pick For 2023 World Cup's Leading Wicket-Taker

Sir Viv Richards. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former West Indian dashing batter Viv Richards has revealed his pick for the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup. The former West Indies captain has declared Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi for that honour, having watched him keenly during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Since returning from his long-standing injury, Afridi's ability to put the batters in uncomfortable positions has reached the next level. The youngster was on fire during the recently-concluded ODI series against Afghanistan, finishing with 6 wickets in 3 matches at 16.33. With Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah present in the ranks, Afridi could be even more lethal.

In a video uploaded by ICC Digital on Instagram, the Antiguan claimed:

"The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi because I have seen him in Pakistan. I spent some time in the PSL and I have seen his massive growth. [He is a] highly determined individual. He is my man."

Pakistan to open the 2023 Asia Cup:

Meanwhile, hosts Pakistan will also open the 2023 World Cup, facing Nepal on August 30th in Multan. Babar Azam and co. climbed to the top of the ICC ODI rankings by beating Afghanistan 3-0. Hence, they should fancy their chances of securing a comprehensive win against Nepal.

However, their most enticing clash will be against India, whom they face on September 2nd in Kandy. The Men in Blue are coming off a cut-throat ODI series win over the West Indies and will be sternly tested by Pakistan's all-round attack, including leg-spinner Shadab Khan and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

