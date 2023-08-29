Asia Cup 2023: 10-Second Commercial During India-Pakistan Contest To Cost ₹25-30 Lakhs, Claim Reports

Asia Cup will be live streamed in hotstar. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the 2023 Asia Cup just around the corner, the India-Pakistan clash looms as the most enticing contest of the tournament. The tickets for the high-voltage clash on September 2nd were sold out only minutes after it went live. Now, according to the latest report by Live Mint, a 10-second commercial during the Indo-Pak fixture could be worth around Rs. 25-30 lakh.

The report further suggested that Disney Hotstar might generate an ad revenue of ₹400 cr from the entire tournament. The Men in Blue are currently participating in a camp at Alur in Bengaluru and will open their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2nd in Kandy.

Babar Azam and co. will be high on confidence after a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Afghanistan, making them the No. 1 ranked side in the format. Their pace-bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah firing on all cylinders against Pakistan is arguably their biggest positive.

India holds the edge over Pakistan in head-to-head contests in the 2023 Asia Cup:

As far as Asia Cup goes, the Men in Blue have a 7-5 win-loss ratio against the arch-rivals in ODIs, while only one of those ended in no result. Team India have also breached the 300-run mark three times against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, winning twice and losing once.

India have featured in three ODIs at the Pallekele International Stadium and have won all three. Sri Lanka are the defending champions on this occasion, having beaten Pakistan by 23 runs in the 2022 Asia Cup final