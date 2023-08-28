Asia Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav 'Hoping To Crack ODI Format' Without Changing His Approach

Philip Brown/Popperfoto

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is famous for his prowess in T20 cricket and is the No. 1-ranked batter in the shortest international format but hasn't been able to replicate his performances in one-dayers.

But the middle-order batter is hoping to change his fortunes in 50-overs cricket and become a match-winner for Team India, like he is in T20Is.

The 32-year-old has less than ordinary numbers in ODIs, averaging just over 24 with 511 runs after 26 games.

But he will be expected to play a big role if he gets a chance in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka where India will be fighting to lift its seventh title and first after 2018.

Surya, who is currently preparing with the Indian team in Bengaluru, said that he's working hard on his batting in ODIs and also speaking with the coaching staff on how to improve himself in 50-overs cricket.

"I am hoping that I can crack the ODI format soon, I have been talking with Rahul sir, Rohit, Virat a lot for getting better in ODI.

"I've talked to Rohit Bhai, Virat bhai and Rahul Bhai. I'll try to improve in the ODI format without changing my approach," Surya told Star Sports.

Strong Indian team named for Asia Cup 2023

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee named a strong 17-member squad with the best available players, including some who are returning from long injury layoffs.

India have four players returning from injury in the ODI squad in Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna.

India’s Asia Cup contingent is undergoing a six-day conditioning camp in Bengaluru from August 23-29 before they head to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.

