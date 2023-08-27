'I Am The Haddi': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Shares Hilarious Instagram Story With Her Husband And Tilak Varma

Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. | (Credits: Instagram)

Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty posted a hilarious Instagram on Sunday, indicating the camaraderie between her husband and the latest batting sensation Tilak Varma. Devisha posted a photo with her husband and Tilak Varma and gave a caption, 'Kebab mein haddi, I am the haddi'.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma play for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and have formed some of the most memorable partnerships. The decorated batting pair have also been touted as the future of the franchise and the Indian team due to the maturity they have.

Meanwhile, below is the Instagram story of Suryakumar's wife's Devisha:

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma shared a match-winning partnership against the West Indies recently:

Meanwhile, the two Mumbai Indians batters played an integral role when India beat the West Indies in the 3rd T20I during the recent five-game series. With the openers dismissed cheaply, Suryakumar and Tilak joined hands and added 87 off only 51 deliveries, with the Men in Blue chasing a modest 160 for victory.

In the end, Suryakumar Yadav departed for 83 off 44 deliveries, while 20-year-old Tilak Varma stayed unbeaten at 49 to see his side some along with Hardik Pandya. It was a forgettable series for the Men in Blue, as they lost the series to a modest West Indian side.

