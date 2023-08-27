 'I Am The Haddi': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Shares Hilarious Instagram Story With Her Husband And Tilak Varma
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Am The Haddi': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Shares Hilarious Instagram Story With Her Husband And Tilak Varma

'I Am The Haddi': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Shares Hilarious Instagram Story With Her Husband And Tilak Varma

Suryakumar Yadav's wife's hilarious Instagram story goes viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. | (Credits: Instagram)

Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty posted a hilarious Instagram on Sunday, indicating the camaraderie between her husband and the latest batting sensation Tilak Varma. Devisha posted a photo with her husband and Tilak Varma and gave a caption, 'Kebab mein haddi, I am the haddi'.

Read Also
'Aaj Maine Khud Ko Ullu Bana Diya': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Remark After His Match-Winning...
article-image

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma play for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and have formed some of the most memorable partnerships. The decorated batting pair have also been touted as the future of the franchise and the Indian team due to the maturity they have.

Meanwhile, below is the Instagram story of Suryakumar's wife's Devisha:

Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.

Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. | (Credits: Instagram)

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Good News For Team India As KL Rahul Starts Wicketkeeping Practice At Training Camp
article-image

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma shared a match-winning partnership against the West Indies recently:

Meanwhile, the two Mumbai Indians batters played an integral role when India beat the West Indies in the 3rd T20I during the recent five-game series. With the openers dismissed cheaply, Suryakumar and Tilak joined hands and added 87 off only 51 deliveries, with the Men in Blue chasing a modest 160 for victory.

In the end, Suryakumar Yadav departed for 83 off 44 deliveries, while 20-year-old Tilak Varma stayed unbeaten at 49 to see his side some along with Hardik Pandya. It was a forgettable series for the Men in Blue, as they lost the series to a modest West Indian side.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am The Haddi': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Shares Hilarious Instagram Story With Her Husband And...

'I Am The Haddi': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Shares Hilarious Instagram Story With Her Husband And...

Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Hits Back At Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli Will Handle' Remark:...

Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Hits Back At Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli Will Handle' Remark:...

MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

Indian Men Qualify For The First Time In World Championships Relay Final After Setting Asian Record

Indian Men Qualify For The First Time In World Championships Relay Final After Setting Asian Record

Ex WFI Chief And Wrestler Vinesh Poghat Blame Each Other Over UWW's Massive Call

Ex WFI Chief And Wrestler Vinesh Poghat Blame Each Other Over UWW's Massive Call