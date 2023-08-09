'Aaj Maine Khud Ko Ullu Bana Diya': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Remark After His Match-Winning Knock Against West Indies

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. | (Credits: Twitter)

With a seven-wicket victory over the hosts in the third Twenty20 International on Tuesday in Guyana, Team stayed alive in the five-match series against the West Indies. While Tilak Varma too displayed poise with an unbeaten 49, Suryakumar Yadav was the standout with the bat as India earned their first series victory with a scorching 83.

After the win, the duo came together for a light-hearted conversation for the BCCI's official Twitter handle. The pair discussed their approach during their 87-run partnership as the West Indies had set the tourists a tricky 160 to win and make it 2-1 series.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As far as Tilak Varma goes, he stated:

"Wicket was pretty slow today, so I thought of taking calculated risks. I received some loose balls and just waited for the ball to come."

Suryakumar Yadav admits to having spooked himself:

The youngster also disclosed that Suryakumar Yadav wore a band, which said, 'Powerplay me thoda time lekar khelna hai (Give yourself time during the Powerplay)'

Suryakumar chuckled and responded that he has no choice but to play the shots as the situation required it:

"Sometimes, you have to play bluff with yourself. Aaj maine khud ko ullu bana diya (I tricked myself today)! I thought I would take time and peak slowly. But then I realised I would play to the team's requirement, and don't do anything different. I did the same team, I enjoyed myself, and loved batting with the star (Tilak Varma)."

The former number one ranked T20I batter had two low scores in the initial couple of matches, but returned to form in the third T20I.