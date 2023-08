West Indies had no answers to India's relentless bowling. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India have clinched the ODI series comprehensively as they beat the West Indies in the 3rd and final game by 200 runs. The win comes after Rohit Sharma and co. took the Test series earlier this month to continue their stellar run in the Caribbean.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)