ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Revised Date Of India-Pakistan Clash Unveiled, Check Details

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed to October 14th as the date for the 2023 World Cup clash against India as against the previously booked 15th. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the ICC will release the revised schedule by the end of the week.

The date change for the World Cup's marquee match has an effect on Pakistan's earlier match in Hyderabad against Sri Lanka. The location is the same, but the game will now take place on October 10 rather than October 12, giving Pakistan more time to prepare for the two contests.

The original date of the India-Pakistan match fell on the first day of the Hindu festival of Navaratri, and local police were worried that it would be challenging to maintain enough security on that day, which led to the necessity for a modification in the schedule. The PCB agreed to the amendments after receiving a letter from the ICC a few days earlier.

Read Also ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour Celebrates Success In New Zealand And Australia

Change of date in India-Pakistan match also likely to impact other matches:

It is almost clear that additional games and teams would be impacted by the change in the India-Pakistan schedule. On October 14, there will be two games: Afghanistan vs. England in Delhi and Bangladesh vs. New Zealand in Chennai. The subsequent game, which would have been played on October 13, is probably affected.

The BCCI had already delayed the release of the schedule and did so 100 days before the start of the tournament. The tournament's starting date is of October 5th, with defending champions England taking on the runners-up New Zealand. The ICC and BCCI are also yet to announce when the match tickets will go on sale.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)