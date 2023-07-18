ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour Celebrates Success In New Zealand And Australia

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 203 Trophy Tour recently concluded its successful visits to New Zealand and Australia
The trophy arrived in Auckland, where it paid homage to the iconic Eden Park stadium
Grant Elliot, the hero of the 2015 World Cup semi-final in Auckland, graciously welcomed the trophy and occupied a specially designated green seat, marking the spot of his memorable six that secured victory for the Black Caps
The prestigious trophy, which holds immense significance in the world of cricket, has been capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.
Fans in Auckland were delighted to catch a glimpse of the coveted trophy as it toured popular locations, including Viaduct and Mission Bay, amidst the scenic beauty of the city
England are the defending champions ahead of the 2023 World Cup.
The tour culminated in a grand finale in downtown Auckland, leaving cricket enthusiasts in awe
Hosts India have lifted the trophy twice and will hope to win their second one at home this year.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia have lifted the trophy five times.
