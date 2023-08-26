Asia Cup 2023: Good News For Team India As KL Rahul Starts Wicketkeeping Practice At Training Camp

There is some good news in store for Indian cricket fans as KL Rahul has started wicketkeeping practice in the national camp in Bengaluru where the players are preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Rahul was seen keeping wickets and also hit the nets to get some batting under his belt on the second day of the practice camp at the National Cricket Academy.

Rahul has been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming six-nation tournament in Sri Lanka and Pakistan but he's still caryying a niggle and might not be available for the first few ODIs, chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed while announcing the 17-man team earlier this week.

Rahul hasn't played any cricket since March 2023 after which he underwent a surgery on his right thigh which kept him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as well.

He will be expected to don the gloves and bat in the middle-order if he recovers in time for the Asia Cup.

India have Ishan Kishan as the primary wicketkeeper in the squad while Sanju Samson will also be travelling with the team to Sri Lanka as a reserve player.

Other updates from Day 2

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were also seen batting against pacers and spinners along with Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer.

Rohit looked in good touch against the left-arm pacers while Kohli was quite aggressive against the spinners.

Iyer also got some much-needed batting practice as he too is returning after a long injury layoff. He has been declared fully fit and could be seen batting at No. 4 for Team India in the Asia Cup, which starts from August 30.

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Rohit will lead the team with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

