 'Fans Really Miss India vs Pakistan Games': Babar Azam On Asia Cup Marquee Clash (WATCH)
'Fans Really Miss India vs Pakistan Games': Babar Azam On Asia Cup Marquee Clash (WATCH)

The arch-rivals will lock horns at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka on September 2 which will be the first India vs Pakistan clash this year.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam opened up on the upcoming marquee clash between his team and India in the Asia Cup 2023 next month, which is a contest that the entire cricketing fraternity is waiting to watch.

The arch-rivals will lock horns at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka on September 2 which will be the first India vs Pakistan clash this year.

Both teams had last faced each other in the ICC T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in October last year when India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets thanks to Virat Kohli's masterclass in one of the most thrilling contests between the two sides.

Babar's take on Indo-Pak rivalry

Babar Azam has now given his opinion about the long-standing rivalry between the two teams and how fans miss watching cricket's biggest clash on a regular basis due to the dispute between the two nations since the 1947 partition.

"It has always been an intriguing rivalry, the whole world watches and enjoys it. Good quality cricket is played in India-Pakistan games, it is also very competitive.

"Fans really miss India-Pakistan games that's why Players from both teams try to give their best and come out on top," Babar told Star Sports.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan registered its first-ever victory over India in World Cups in 2021 when Babar and Mohammad Rizwan led the Men in Green to a 10-wicket win over Virat Kohli's Team India in the UAE.

Team India has clear lead over Pakistan in the head-to-head matches in the Asia Cup with the Men in Blue winning 9 out of the 17 ODIs played so far. Pakistan have won 6 while two matches produced no result.

But Pakistan have won more ODIs overall against India with the Men in Green leading 73-55 out of 132 games played till date. Pakistan have also won more away games with 19 as compared to India's 11.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

