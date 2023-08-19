Pak Skipper Babar Azam To Tie The Knot With Cousin After ODI WC 2023? Check His Family’s Reaction

Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Pakistan captain Babar Azam's marriage rumours taking the country's media and cricketing world by storm, the right-hander's management company has opened up on the same. The 28-year-old's management company has come forward and denied those claims, stating that it is news even for his family.

With Babar continuously piling records one after the other, he has been the talk of the town and one of the most-followed cricketers on social media. However, the 28-year-old is still unmarried. According to several media reports, the No. 1 ranked ODI batter is set to marry his own cousin and that his family has begun with the wedding preparations. As a result, the fans are also eager to know who the cousin is.

Nevertheless, Saya Corporation, Babar's management company tweeted the below:

"The earth-shattering news of Kaptaan Babar Azam's wedding in November is completely fake. In fact, this is a ‘news’ for even him and his family. Kindly avoid sharing the unverified news. Thank you."

Babar Azam gearing up for 2023 Asia Cup:

Meanwhile, the Pakistan skipper is currently gearing up for the 2023 Asia Cup. Pakistani fans will have the pleasure of watching the national team play on home soil when they take on Nepal in Multan in the opening game on August 30th.

The right-handed batter will be keen to improve on his Asia Cup performance from last year's edition. In 6 matches in the 2022 Asia Cup, the 28-year-old scored only 68 runs at 11.33.

