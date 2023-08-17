 'Stop Circulating False News': Pakistan Batter Iftikhar Ahmad Calls Out Fake Tweet Mocking Team India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Stop Circulating False News': Pakistan Batter Iftikhar Ahmad Calls Out Fake Tweet Mocking Team India

'Stop Circulating False News': Pakistan Batter Iftikhar Ahmad Calls Out Fake Tweet Mocking Team India

Iftikhar Ahmad took to his own X account to clarify that he never said anything against India and urged Twitter boss Elon Musk to ban this particular Twitter account.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmad on Thursday called out an X (Twitter) user over his alleged fake tweet which claimed that the cricketer called Indian players "street children".

A user named @Rnawaz31888 posted a tweet on August 11 in which he claimed that Ahmad said, "Whenever we have match against India it feels like we are playing with street children's".

But Ahmad immediately took to his own X account to clarify that he never said such a thing and urged Twitter boss Elon Musk to ban this particular account which is verified with a blue tick and has over 23,000 followers.

Read Also
Bowled over by devotion, Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Haris Rauf & Iftikhar Ahmad perform Umrah;...
article-image

"I’ve been made aware of this statement which I’ve never made. In fact, no professional cricketer will make such a statement. Please stop circulating false news & report this individual for spreading hate.

"@X @elonmusk please ban this account as people are misusing the blue tick," Ahmad tweeted.

The X user @Rnawaz31888 later deleted his post and issued an apology to Ahmad, and also promised to be more careful about what he posts in future.

"I want to take this occasion to acknowledge my mistake and apologize to Iftikhar Ahmed. I didn't intend to hurt your reputation; my tweet was meant as sarcasm.

"I will be more careful from now on. I hope you all can forget what happened and move on. Everyone makes mistakes; I'm only human. JazakAllah and have a good day," the user tweeted.

Read Also
WATCH: Iftikhar Ahmed smashes Wahab Riaz for 6 sixes in an over in PSL exhibition match
article-image

India and Pakistan will be clashing against each other for the first time this year at the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on September 2.

The arch-rivals will also meet at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Read Also
Pak vs SA T20 World Cup: Shadab Khan's 52, Iftikhar Ahmed's 51 propel Pakistan to 185-9
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Got Emotional': Rinku Singh On Maiden India Selection And Business Class Experience (WATCH)

'I Got Emotional': Rinku Singh On Maiden India Selection And Business Class Experience (WATCH)

'Stop Circulating False News': Pakistan Batter Iftikhar Ahmad Calls Out Fake Tweet Mocking Team...

'Stop Circulating False News': Pakistan Batter Iftikhar Ahmad Calls Out Fake Tweet Mocking Team...

'Try To Keep Negativity Away': R Ashwin Opens Up On Non-Selection In ICC ODI World Cup 2023

'Try To Keep Negativity Away': R Ashwin Opens Up On Non-Selection In ICC ODI World Cup 2023

IRE vs IND: First Two T20Is In Malahide Sold Out Thanks To Team India's Worldwide Popularity

IRE vs IND: First Two T20Is In Malahide Sold Out Thanks To Team India's Worldwide Popularity

22-Year-Old Japanese Racer Haruki Noguchi Dies After Fatal Crash At Indonesian Circuit

22-Year-Old Japanese Racer Haruki Noguchi Dies After Fatal Crash At Indonesian Circuit